Newly elected Senator Rana Sanaullah takes oath in session

Participants discussed the overall political situation at home and abroad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Newly elected Senator Rana Sanaullah was sworn in on Tuesday during a Senate session.

The oath was administered by Senator Sherry Rehman. Later, Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani hosted a luncheon at Aiwan-e-Sadr in honor of the senators, which was attended by lawmakers from various political parties.

Read also: Rana Sanaullah wins Senate by-election in Punjab

During the gathering, participants discussed the overall political situation at home and abroad. They also reviewed ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.