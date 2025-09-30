In-focus

Newly elected Senator Rana Sanaullah takes oath in session

Pakistan

Participants discussed the overall political situation at home and abroad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Newly elected Senator Rana Sanaullah was sworn in on Tuesday during a Senate session.

The oath was administered by Senator Sherry Rehman. Later, Acting President Yousaf Raza Gillani hosted a luncheon at Aiwan-e-Sadr in honor of the senators, which was attended by lawmakers from various political parties.

During the gathering, participants discussed the overall political situation at home and abroad. They also reviewed ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in flood-affected areas.

 

