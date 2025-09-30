Etihad Town launches Pine Avenue Commercial at Etihad Town connect event

LAHORE – Etihad Town, Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand, successfully hosted the Etihad Town Connect Event at the Etihad Town Phase - II Cricket Stadium, marking a major milestone in Lahore’s real estate sector.

The event, hosted by renowned media personalities Waseem Badami and Wasay Chaudhary, brought together investors, business leaders, and key stakeholders for a night of celebration and groundbreaking announcements.

At the event, Etihad Town officially launched Etihad Town Pine Avenue Commercial — a strategic 150 ft wide corridor starting from Chatri Chowk, linking Lake City with Etihad Town Phase - II & III, and stretching to Ferozepur Road. With its exceptional connectivity, the Pine Avenue Commercial is positioned to become Lahore’s next premier hub for leading national and international brands and premium commercial enterprises, offering investors unmatched growth and profit opportunities. The importance of Pine Avenue is further enhanced by the construction of the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Care Hospital, adding community value alongside its commercial strength.

Another highlight of the evening was the revelation of the Etihad Town Phase - III Master Plan, unveiled by COO ShujaUllah Khan. He shared Etihad Town’s long-term vision of building sustainable, modern, and high-value developments that benefit both investors and the wider community.

Speaking on the occasion, Etihad Town’s COO Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan said, “With the launch of Etihad Town Pine Avenue Commercial and the unveiling of our Phase -III Master Plan, Etihad Town is opening new doors of opportunity for investors and residents alike. Our vision is to transform Pine Avenue into a vibrant commercial and lifestyle corridor that combines connectivity, growth, and long-term value. Etihad Town will continue to deliver projects that reflect trust, transparency, and excellence.”

With this launch, Etihad Town continues to redefine real estate excellence, cementing its reputation as Pakistan’s most trustworthy real estate brand.

