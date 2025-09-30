SHC grants bail to three suspected RAW agents in target killing case

There is no concrete proof against them

KARACHI (Dunay News) – The Sindh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to three alleged Indian spy agency RAW operatives accused in a target killing case.

The suspects — Talat Iqbal, Shiraz, and Sibghatullah — were granted bail after the court heard arguments from both sides.

The court directed each of the accused to submit surety bonds worth Rs. 300,000.

Defense lawyer Imran Mayo argued that the police had earlier classified the case as “A-class,” meaning no solid evidence was available, yet the accused had been languishing in jail since 2022.

“There is no concrete proof against them,” he told the court.

On the other hand, the prosecution stuck to its guns, claiming that the accused had been given the target of killing citizen Shahid Ghani by their handlers abroad. They further alleged that the suspects received terror funding from the same handlers.

During the hearing, prosecutors also told the court that one RAW handler went by the code name “Boss” with the rank of “First Command,” while another was identified as “Nana Pat Serena” with the position of “Second Command.”

They added that separate cases had also been registered against the suspects for possession of explosives, illegal weapons, and terror financing.