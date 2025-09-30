Punjab launches flood survey to aid affected families

Over 1,600 teams deployed across 26 districts as CM Maryam Nawaz orders swift action

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a comprehensive flood survey has been launched across the province to assist flood victims.

The CM has instructed Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners to support and monitor the survey teams during this process.

A total of 1,629 survey teams have been mobilized across 26 districts of Punjab, actively collecting data in flood-affected areas.

According to preliminary reports, data of over 27,500 individuals has already been gathered within a few days. Additionally, the survey has covered 48,071 acres of flood-impacted agricultural land. The teams have also recorded data on 8,305 houses damaged by the floods and the loss of 1,712 livestock.

In Kasur, the flood damage assessment survey is set to commence on October 1.