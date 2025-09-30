ECP expresses regret over delay in LG elections of Punjab

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday expressed regret over the continued delay in holding local government elections in Punjab.

A high-level meeting was held at the ECP headquarters under the chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja to discuss the issue. During the session, the ECP Secretary briefed participants on the status of the local government elections in Punjab.

It was revealed in the briefing that the term of Punjab’s local governments expired in 2021. Since then, amendments have been made to the local government laws five times, and the Election Commission has conducted delimitation exercises on three separate occasions.

According to the ECP’s official statement, electoral groups have been registered twice, and a sixth round of legislative amendments is currently underway. The Commission noted that it has engaged in repeated correspondence and meetings with the Punjab government.

The ECP expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in legislation, calling it a significant hurdle in conducting elections.

The ECP spokesperson announced that a hearing on the matter has been scheduled for October 8, and the Secretary of Punjab’s Local Government Department has been summoned in person.

