Court indicts Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chatha in controversial tweet case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad on Tuesday indicted Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha in the controversial tweet case.

The hearing took place in a local Islamabad court, where Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka formally framed charges against both accused.

Neither Imaan Mazari nor Hadi Ali Chattha was present during the proceedings. Their assistant counsel appeared on their behalf.

The court inquired about the absence of the accused, to which the lawyer responded that they had earlier appeared in court but had since gone to Rawalpindi for another hearing. The judge questioned whether they had sought permission before leaving.

Despite their absence, the court proceeded to read out the charges against them.

The assistant counsel requested a copy of the charge sheet. The court responded that an official application must be submitted as per procedure to obtain a copy.

The court summoned prosecution witnesses and adjourned the hearing until 1:30 PM.

