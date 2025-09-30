Six terrorists killed as security forces thwart suicide attack in Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Security forces on Tuesday foiled a vehicle-borne suicide attack in Quetta by the group “Fitna e Hindustan,” killing six terrorists.

According to security sources, two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel were wounded during the exchange of fire. The attackers were reportedly wearing FC uniforms; all of them were killed. Authorities said they will continue to thwart the nefarious designs of extremist elements working on India’s agenda.

According to initial reports, a powerful explosion occurred on Zarghoon Road in Quetta, followed by intense gunfire, prompting authorities to declare a state of emergency in hospitals.

According to police, the explosion near Zarghoon Road was so severe that windows and doors of nearby buildings were shattered. Immediately after the blast, gunfire was reported in the area.

Police and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, while security forces cordoned off the area. Personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) are also present at the site.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar has declared an emergency in all hospitals throughout the city. All consultants, doctors, pharmacists, staff nurses, and paramedical staff have been instructed to report for duty.

Officials have launched an investigation to determine the nature of the blast. So far, no casualties have been reported.

Footage from the scene shows large plumes of smoke rising from a considerable distance after the explosion.

CM Bugti condemns attack

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that after the incident, security forces responded swiftly and effectively, sending the terrorists to hell.

The chief minister stated that cowardly acts of terrorism cannot break the nation’s spirit, and the sacrifices of the people and security forces will not go in vain.

He added that the government is committed to making Balochistan peaceful and secure.

