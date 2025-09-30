LHC expresses displeasure over DIG's report in missing person case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court's (LHC) Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood expressed dissatisfaction over the report presented by the DIG Investigation regarding the non-recovery of a missing citizen, granting a deadline of October 2 for the recovery.

The case concerning the missing citizen was heard in the Lahore High Court. Khalid Nawaz Ghuman appeared on behalf of the federal government, while lawyers for the Punjab government were also present. The DIG submitted a report detailing the steps taken so far to recover the abducted individual.

Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood questioned the DIG about the reasons for the delay in recovering the citizen. The DIG Investigation responded that a special team had been formed and efforts were ongoing to recover the missing person.

When asked how much time would be needed for the recovery, the DIG requested 15 days. Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mehmood remarked, "Mashallah, even a remand period is only 14 days — how can we allow that much time in a recovery case?"

During the hearing, the federal government’s lawyer informed the court that the missing citizen is not in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency.

The court then adjourned the hearing and summoned the Director FIA Lahore and the DIG Investigation to appear on October 2.

