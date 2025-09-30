SCBA elections scheduled for October 16 with 4,379 lawyers eligible to vote

The final date for filing appeals against nomination papers is set for October 1

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The annual elections of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will take place on October 16.

As part of the election schedule, the provisional list of candidates is expected to be released later today (September 30).

The final date for filing appeals against nomination papers is set for October 1, with all appeals to be decided by October 3.

Candidates wishing to withdraw their nominations may do so by 2:00 pm on October 4, after which the final list of candidates will be published at 3:30 pm the same day.

A total of 4,379 lawyers from across Pakistan are eligible to cast their votes in this year’s SCBA elections.

The regional breakdown of the 4,379 eligible voters for the Supreme Court Bar Association elections is as follows: Lahore leads with 1,460 eligible lawyers, followed by Rawalpindi with 805, Sindh with 741, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 593. Multan has 315 eligible voters, Balochistan 322, while Bahawalpur accounts for 145 registered voters.

