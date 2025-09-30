Federal Govt striving to provide better facilities to AJK people: Muqam

Amir Muqam has urged the Awami Action Committee to sit on the dialogue table to resolve issues.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam has urged the Awami Action Committee to sit on the dialogue table to resolve issues instead of disrupting public life.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, Amir Muqam said the Federal Government is striving to provide better facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir.

He said Kashmiri media is also reporting that all the demands of Kashmir Action Committee have been addressed. He said everyone is united for Kashmir cause.

