Imran Khan likely to be shifted from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - There is a strong possibility that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will soon be transferred from Adiala Jail, following the expected verdict in the Toshakhana-II case.

Reliable sources indicate that a special prison facility has been prepared in the Qasim Market area of Rawalpindi, and all legal and administrative arrangements for the transfer have been completed.

It is also being reported that Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, may be moved to the same special facility. A 40-member prison staff has been deployed there since July 31.

The responsibility for the special jail has been handed over to the Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP Prisons), with staff brought in from jails in Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum.

DIG Prisons for the Rawalpindi Region, Rana Rauf, has issued a formal notification regarding the staff transfers. A detailed security and surveillance plan has also been implemented. The dedicated team will provide round-the-clock supervision and management of the special facility.