CM Maryam fires broadsides at opponents during launch of electric buses in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister fired broadsides at her political opponents while addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad during the launch of electric buses.

She said she would tolerate criticism at her but when it comes to Punjab and its rights, then she would have to respond in a tit for tat manner.

Addressing old comrades of the PML-N, she said senior party leaders stood by her father during difficult times. Recalling Rana Sanaullah’s loyalty, she said when he was arrested he became even more resolute in support of Nawaz Sharif.

The CM said that she has often faced criticism, especially over her frequent media appearances, with people commenting that Maryam Nawaz’s photos are everywhere. "Well, when you work, your picture will naturally be seen," she remarked.

"I can tolerate criticism of myself, but if you talk against Punjab, its progress, or its rights, I will not just respond — I will come after you to your doorstep."

Maryam Nawaz further stated, “The responsibility of Punjab's people has been entrusted to me by the public themselves. Wherever I go, the people treat me with affection and love."

She congratulated the people of Faisalabad on the launch of electric buses, announcing that 150 electric buses are being introduced: 90 for Faisalabad, 30 for Jhang, and 15 each for Chiniot and Toba Tek Singh. “This is the first public transport initiative of its kind in Faisalabad,” she added.

