CM Gandapur finally meets Imran after long wait

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday met with incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.

Gandapur arrived at the jail where he was allowed to meet Khan. The meeting took place in the jail’s conference room and lasted for more than two hours. After the meeting, the KP Chief Minister departed from the jail.

On the legal front, the District and Sessions Court Islamabad cancelled the non-bailable arrest warrants previously issued against Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case, following the appearance of his lawyer.

The hearing was conducted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah, during which Gandapur’s counsel, Raja Zahoor-ul-Hasan, informed the court that the Peshawar High Court had granted him protection from arrest for three weeks in any case.

In response, the judge said, “Submit a written request, and I will review it.” Subsequently, a formal application for cancellation of the warrants was submitted by Gandapur’s lawyer, which the court accepted, thereby cancelling the non-bailable warrants.

