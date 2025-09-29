Floodwaters persist in Sindh, Punjab as M-5 Motorway remains shut for 17th day

LAHORE, KARACHI (Dunya News) – The inflow of water at the Kotri Barrage on the Indus River continues to decline, but the low-lying (Kacha) areas remain submerged, and various diseases have begun to spread. Meanwhile, life in the villages of Narowal has still not returned to normal.

Over the past 24 hours, a reduction of 25,000 cusecs in water flow was recorded, bringing the total flow down to 387,000 cusecs. Officials stated that despite the decline in inflow, moderate-level flooding continues at Kotri Barrage.

In Jamshoro District, floodwaters have engulfed several villages located in the Kacha areas adjacent to Kotri Barrage. The standing water has led to the outbreak of various diseases, raising concerns about public health.

On the other hand, in the Jalalpur tehsil of Multan, the repair and reconstruction of the Nuraja Bhutta embankment has been completed. A 1,250-foot-long breach caused by the flood has been successfully filled. According to the Punjab government spokesperson, the embankment has been reinforced and expanded to 3,450 feet to serve as a strong protective barrier.

Meanwhile, on the motorway side near Hafizwala, 23,000 feet of distributary track and a 283-foot breach in the fourth canal have also been repaired. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz praised the Irrigation Minister and his team for their timely efforts.

In Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal, a full month has passed since the flood wave in the River Ravi, yet life has not returned to normal in more than two dozen villages.

Elsewhere, the M-5 Motorway, which was affected by flooding, remains closed for the 17th consecutive day. Authorities have stated that the reopening of the motorway depends on the reduction in water levels in the surrounding areas.