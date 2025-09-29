Arrest warrant issued for KP CM Gandapur in audio leak case

The hearing was adjourned until November 5

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A district and sessions court in federal capital on Monday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in the audio leak case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nasr Minallah Baloch heard the case related to the audio leak against Gandapur. The KP chief minister failed to appear before the court.

Due to his absence, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants and ordered that he be arrested and presented before the court.

The hearing was adjourned until November 5.

It is recalled that a case against Ali Amin Gandapur is registered at Golra Police Station.

Last week, a sessions court upheld the arrest warrants for the chief minister in the liquor and weapons recovery case.

The hearing took place at the District and Sessions Court Islamabad, where the case against CM Ali Amin Gandapur was heard regarding the recovery of liquor and illegal weapons.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti presided over the hearing. As Ali Amin Gandapur did not appear before the court, the magistrate ordered that his arrest warrants remain in effect.

The court adjourned the hearing until October 4. The case was registered at Bara Kahu police station, involving the alleged recovery of liquor and weapons from the Chief Minister.

