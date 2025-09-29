Three killed in Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan accidents

Police and rescue teams have shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

BAHAWALNAGAR/PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) – At least three people lost their lives while five other sustained injuries in road accidents in Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first accident occurred at the Chistian Road in Bahawalnagar where collision between a van and loader rickshaw left two people dead while three other sustained injuries.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

The second accident occurred near City Police Station in Pakpattan where a rickshaw collided with a motorcycle due to over-speeding, killing one person on the spot and injuring two others. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

