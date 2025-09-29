12-point agenda for today's NA session issued

Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Assembly session will be held today (Monday at the Parliament House at 5:00pm. Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq will preside over the session.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued a 12-point agenda for today’s session.

Calling attention notice inviting attention of the Minister for Interior regarding delay in payment to persons whose land was acquired by the CDA in Sectors E-12, C-13, C-14, C-15, C-16 and H-16, Islamabad is part of agenda of today’s session.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Minister for Board of Investment, will move The Asaan Karobar Bill, 2025 to be passed by the assembly.

Senator Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Economic Affairs and Establishment, will move a bill to further amend the Civil Servants Act, 1973 [The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025].

The House will also expresses its deep gratitude to the President Asif Ali Zardari for his address to both Houses assembled together on 10th March, 2025.

