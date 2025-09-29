These officials will now be able to immediately hear cases within their respective jurisdictions.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The magistracy system revived in Balochistan to enforce municipal laws effectively in order to improve the urban governance in the province, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

On September 3, Dunya News broke the story about the revival of the magistracy system in the country, and now the process has officially begun from Balochistan.

The Balochistan Cabinet has approved granting First Class Magistrate powers, and under Section 14-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898 (Balochistan Amendment Act 2021).

Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners across the province have now been granted magistrate powers. These officials will now be able to immediately hear cases within their respective jurisdictions.

Additionally, district officers have been given the authority to hear cases related to crimes and jurisdictional matters under provincial or federal laws -- including offenses related to forests, mines, and minerals.

