Daesh commander linked to Peshawar bombing killed in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security sources reported on Sunday that Muhammad Ihsani, alias Anwaar, a top commander of the banned group Daesh-K, was killed in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif city.

According to sources, in September 2025, Pakistani security forces killed three ISIS-K militants in an operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including one Afghan national.

Ehsani, of Tajik origin, was the key facilitator of the 2022 Peshawar Kocha Risaldar bombing, which claimed 67 lives.

Sources added that Ehsani was responsible for bringing and training Tajik suicide bombers in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Operation “Sarbakaf” continues in Bajaur, targeting ISIS-K and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) facilitators.

Pakistan has seen a sharp rise in cross-border terror attacks since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, especially in the border provinces of KP and Balochistan.

According to a report by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), incidents in August jumped 74% compared to July, with 194 fatalities recorded from militant attacks during the month.

