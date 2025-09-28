Access to information every citizen's right: President, PM

Their messages come on the occasion of global day for universal access to information

(Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have said Access to Information is a fundamental and democratic right of every citizen.

In their separate messages on the occasion of International Day for Universal Access to Information being observed today, they said access to information is a democratic right and a powerful tool for transparency, accountability and empowerment of people.

The President said distortion of truth through misinformation and fake news is a major challenge in the present age.

He appealed to the public to avoid the spread of unverified information on social media and said responsible reporting and provision of accurate information are inevitable for democratic stability.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appealed to all stakeholders including government institutions, civil society, media and tech platforms to join hands to build a more open, transparent, and knowledge-based society.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government's commitment to fundamental right of every citizen to seek, receive and impart information.

He said free flow of information strengthens governance, promotes social inclusion and builds trust between the state and its people.

Shehbaz Sharif vowed to continue to move forward with determination to ensure that all sections of society, especially women, youth and marginalized groups, benefit from equal access to information.