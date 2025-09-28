National Assembly session summoned tomorrow

The session has been called in exercise of the powers vested under Article 54(1) of the Constitution

ISLAMABAD (APP) – President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the 20th session of the National Assembly on Monday (tomorrow) at 5:00 pm in the Parliament House here.

According to a National Assembly press release, the session has been called in exercise of the powers vested under Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The 19th session of the National Assembly was held from September 1 to 5.

Meanwhile, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq convened a meeting of parliamentary leaders at 4:00 pm at Parliament House to finalize the strategy for the upcoming session.

The meeting, which will be chaired by the speaker himself, aims to deliberate on key matters scheduled for discussion during the session. All parliamentary leaders have been formally notified and are expected to attend.