Balochistan farmers want wheat price be fixed before sowing

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Kissan Ittehad has given a 15-day deadline to the federal and provincial governments for fixing the rate of wheat before the start of sowing of the crop.

Chairman Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Bath gave the ultimatum while having a meeting with former federal minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind at Rind House here on Saturday.

He was accompanied by a delegation of Kissan Ittehad. The meeting discussed in detail the problems faced by farmers and landowners. Khalid Hussain Bath requested Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind to support the movement.

On this occasion, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind assured the Kissan Ittehad of his full support for the protest.

Chairman Kissan Ittehad Khalid Hussain Bath said that the government has not received the rates for wheat and cotton for the last two years, and farmers are facing serious difficulties due to climate change and other issues.

The Chairman of the Farmers' Alliance said that he appeals to the federal and provincial governments to have mercy on the farmers, adding 70 percent of people's livelihood is related to agriculture. If the farmers are prosperous, Pakistan will be prosperous.

Khalid Hussain Bath said the government should review its policies. The Kissan Ittehad has decided to protest across the country over non-payment of wheat rates.

“If the government does not accept the demands, 50 percent less wheat will be cultivated next year. The purpose of coming to Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind was to get him to cooperate with us.

We are very grateful to Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind for his support cooperation, he said.

