Punjab reopens historic 'Baoli' at Rohtas Fort to mark World Tourism Day

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The historical Roshni Baoli (Illuminated Stepwell) has been reopened for the public at Rohtas Fort on World Tourism Day.

It was announced by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday.

The senior minister said that historical heritage is a vital part of Punjab’s identity.

"We are restoring and returning these treasures to the public in their preserved form," she said, adding that the Baoli has been fully restored and revitalised under the ‘Beautiful Punjab Vision’.

The minister further noted that the restoration of 101 historical sites across the province is turning the dream of a ‘Glorious Punjab’ into reality.

On #WorldTourismDay, I am delighted to open for the public, the historical, illuminated ‘Baoli’ at Rohtas Fort. A jewel of our heritage, now shining again under Beautiful Punjab Vision. It is among the 101 heritage sites selected for rehabilitation under Magnificent Punjab banner… pic.twitter.com/S1qXxeBFFH — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) September 27, 2025

“This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving and showcasing the cultural and historical beauty of Punjab,” she added.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz echoed the sentiment, stating:

"The historic Baoli at Rohtas Fort has been reopened to the public. It is a rare heritage site, now shining again under the Beautiful Punjab Vision."

She reiterated that the site is among the 101 heritage landmarks selected for restoration, representing the government’s dedication to preserving Punjab’s historical legacy and enhancing its cultural landscape.