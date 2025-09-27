24 Pakistanis safe after Israeli drone attack on LPG tanker in Yemen

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Foreign Office has confirmed that all 24 Pakistanis aboard a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker attacked and set ablaze in Yemen are safe.

The incident occurred on 17 September when the vessel, docked at Ras Issa port under the control of Houthi rebels, came under attack from an Israeli drone. A total of 27 crew members were on board, including 24 Pakistanis, two Sri Lankans, and one Nepali. The captain of the tanker was also Pakistani.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said the drone strike caused an LPG tank to explode, sparking a fire on the ship. The crew managed to bring the flames under control, but the vessel was subsequently stopped by Houthi boats and the crew was held hostage aboard the tanker.

An LPG tanker with 27 crew members (24 Pakistanis, including Captain Mukhtar Akbar; 2 Sri Lankans; 1 Nepali) was attacked by an Israeli drone while docked at Ras al-Esa port (under Houthi control) on 17 September 2025. One LPG tank exploded and the crew managed to extinguish the fire.

According to the Foreign Office, as soon as the incident was reported, Pakistani embassies in the region established contact with Yemeni authorities to ensure the safety of the crew. Efforts were also made to put the vessel back on course and facilitate its departure from Yemeni waters.

The Foreign Office Spokesman stated that diplomatic missions were in constant touch with the families of the Pakistani crew, providing them with updates on the developing situation. This communication helped reassure the families during the crisis.

The Foreign Office has now confirmed that the tanker has left Yemeni waters and all 27 crew members, including the 24 Pakistani nationals, are safe and in good health. The coordinated response between Pakistani diplomatic missions and Yemeni authorities ensured the security of those on board and prevented further escalation.