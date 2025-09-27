Pressure at Kotri barrage, water enters villages, rice, other crops destroyed

LAHORE, MULTAN, SUKKUR (Dunya News) – The water inflow at Kotri Barrage on the Indus River continues to rise, causing water to enter nearby villages and destroying rice and other crops.

In the past 24 hours, the water flow increased by 12,000 cusecs, bringing the total flow to 420,000 cusecs. According to the Flood Forecasting Division Lahore, a moderate flood persists at Kotri Barrage. Mangla Dam is nearing capacity, while other rivers have returned to normal flow.

Due to the flood situation at Kotri Barrage, more villages in the low-lying areas of Thatta have been submerged. As a result, hundreds of acres of rice, cotton, banana, papaya, and other crops have been severely damaged.

Residents are being relocated to protective embankments and safer areas. In Jamshoro, water pressure has increased in Innerpur, Union Council Shah Owais, and surrounding riverine villages. Floodwaters have also surrounded villages near the protective embankment in Sakrand Mid Mangli, Nawabshah.

In Sujawal district, flood conditions persist at the protective embankments of the Indus River, with increasing water flow. The district administration has set up tent villages for displaced people.

Meanwhile, in Jalalpur Pirwala, affected by floods from the Chenab and Sutlej rivers, floodwaters have not yet receded.

Dozens of settlements remain submerged. On Uch Sharif Road, flood victims await water to recede so they can return home.

Repair work is ongoing at the breach in the Noraja Bhutta bund. The M-5 Motorway remains closed for the 14th day from Multan to Jhangra Interchange.

Repair work on flood-damaged Sui gas pipelines is also underway. Vast areas in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Bahawalpur have been affected, and damage assessment surveys have begun.

On the other hand, under the leadership of the Punjab Minister for Construction and Communications, efforts to restore flood-damaged roads are progressing rapidly. A total of 71 bridge approach roads were affected in the recent floods.

Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth stated that 53 of those bridge approaches have been repaired and restored. Of 439 culverts affected by the flood, 131 have been repaired. Out of 53 arterial roads damaged, 49 have been restored.

He also reported that 171 collector roads were affected, out of which 134 have been repaired, and out of 844 local roads, 636 have been restored. C&W (Communication and Works Department) staff remained active in flood-hit areas.

Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharth added that C&W actively participated in relief efforts in Alipur and Seetpur. The breaches in Liaqatpur, Khan Garh, and Doma Road have been repaired.

Additionally, in Ahmedpur East, the road from Nazru Wali Hatti to Makhan Bela has been rebuilt. The breach on the Seetpur to Mariri road has been repaired. Restoration of the areas Basti Azeem Shah and Kal Kanwal in Ahmedpur has also been completed.

Despite ongoing efforts, the Khanewal–Shorkot railway section has not been restored even after 20 days. The suspension of train services has caused significant inconvenience to passengers.