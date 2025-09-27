Jaffar Express remains remains stationed for fourth consecutive day

Railway track and bridge will be restored within the next two days

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The departure of the Jaffar Express from Quetta to Peshawar has been cancelled for the fourth consecutive day.

Railway sources stated that the train service remains suspended due to the railway track and bridge near Spezand being destroyed in an explosion, and restoration work on the affected railway line and bridge is still ongoing.

Sources further said that the railway track and bridge will be restored within the next two days, after which the train service will resume.

It is worth noting that on September 23, terrorists destroyed the railway track near Spezand with an explosion. Previously, the Jaffar Express has also been targeted in this area, and there was an attempt to hijack the train in Bolan as well.

