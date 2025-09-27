PM Shehbaz departs for Geneva after completing US visit

In Geneva, Shahbaz Sharif will inquire about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday departed for the Geneva, Switzerland after completing his visit to the United States where he attended the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

In Geneva, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will inquire about the health of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and brief him regarding the US visit. Shahbaz Sharif will travel from Geneva to London today (Saturday) and will stay there for three days.

It is worth noting that during his address at the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, Shahbaz Sharif began his speech with a verse from the Holy Quran. He praised Secretary-General António Guterres for leading the United Nations during extremely difficult times.

He stated that humanitarian crises are increasing around the world, terrorism has become a serious threat to global security, and misleading propaganda and fake news have shaken public trust.

The Prime Minister emphasized that climate change is a major challenge threatening our survival. He accused India of playing political games and said that global conflicts are intensifying. He noted that the Pahalgam incident was exploited for political purposes.

Shahbaz Sharif further said that under the leadership of the Field Marshal Asim Munir in the recent war, Pakistan gave a befitting response to enemy aggression. The Pakistan Air Force, through professional excellence, shot down six Indian aircraft, and India will always remember this historic response.

