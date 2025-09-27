CM Murad orders urgent repair of Karachi roads

He expressed concern over the widespread damage caused to roads during recent monsoon rains.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed immediate repair and reconstruction of Karachi’s damaged internal roads, Dunya News reported.

Presiding over a meeting held at CM House, the chief minister expressed concern over the widespread damage caused to roads during recent monsoon rains, noting that poor drainage infrastructure had worsened the problem.

He instructed the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and town administrations to prepare schemes under the supervision of the Local Government Department for rehabilitation works. “Every damaged road must either be repaired or completely reconstructed, and no scheme will be approved without a parallel drainage plan,” he said.

The chief minister also linked better road infrastructure to improved urban mobility, economic activity, and citizen welfare. “Karachi is the country’s economic backbone; its infrastructure must reflect this reality,” he added.

