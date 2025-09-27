No deal offered to PTI founder Imran Khan, says Barrister Aqeel

Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that PTI is no longer a popular party.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik on Friday said that no deal has been offered to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Speaking on Dunya News programme 'Tonight with Samar Abbas', Barrister Aqeel Malik stated that some judges have started treating the media as their audience. In constitutional matters, a stance of “I won’t accept it” cannot work.

He further said that the University of Karachi has also clarified the matter regarding Justice Tariq Jahangiri, and an official notification for the cancellation of his degree has been issued.

He further stated that PTI’s rally [scheduled for today) will be will be a flop show and added that PTI is no longer a popular party.

Barrister Aqeel said that in my opinion, Imran Khan is talking to himself and making up the idea of a deal. The government will neither offer a deal nor show leniency. All requirements of a fair trial are being fulfilled, and the cases against the PTI founder have been filed in accordance with the constitution and law.

