Portfolios of several Sindh ministers changed

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Sindh government on Friday has reshuffled the cabinet, changing the portfolios of several ministers while appointing Ali Rashid as the new provincial IT minister.

According to the official notification issued by the provincial government, Nasir Hussain Shah has been appointed as the Sindh Minister for Local Government, while Saeed Ghani has been made the Minister for Labour, Human Resources, and Social Protection Department.

Muhammad Ismail Rahu has been included in the Sindh Cabinet as a minister, and Giyan Chand Essrani has been appointed as the Advisor to the Chief Minister on Rehabilitation.

Similarly, Jam Khan Shoro has been given the additional portfolio of the Planning and Development (P&D) Department along with Irrigation, while Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman has been appointed as the Provincial Minister for the Food Department. The ministry of Rehabilitation portfolio has been withdrawn from Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman.

According to the notification, four special assistants to the Chief Minister have also been appointed. These include Dr. Sham Sundar K. Advani, Faraz Abid Lakhani, Muhammad Tariq Hasan, and Atta Muhammad Panhwar.

On the other hand, Muhammad Ali Rashid has been appointed as Special Assistant for Science and IT, while Abdul Jabbar Khan has been transferred from the Food Department to Rehabilitation, and Jain Khan Sarfraz has been appointed Special Assistant for Archives, replacing Social Protection.

It is noteworthy that Nasir Hussain Shah previously held the portfolios of Energy and Planning and Development, while Saeed Ghani was previously the Local Government Minister of Sindh.

