Five injured in accidental firing at Balochistan governor's residence

The injured include three students and two policemen

ZHOB (Dunya News) – Five people were injured in an incident of accidental firing at the residence of the Governor of Balochistan, Sheikh Jaafar Khan Mandokhel on Friday.

The incident took place when a police officer, stationed outside the governor's private residence, mistakenly discharged his firearm.

According to the police, the officer was attempting to remove a stuck bullet from the rifle’s chamber when he accidentally pressed the trigger, causing the weapon to fire. The rifle was set to burst mode, resulting in multiple shots being fired. Three students from Government Boys Degree College and two police officers were injured in the incident.

The students, who were visiting the residence to meet the Governor, were immediately taken to Zhob Civil Hospital.

Medical authorities reported that the students had undergone surgery and their condition was stable. The two police officers sustained minor injuries and were discharged after receiving initial medical treatment.

Zhob Police’s district head, SP Shaukat Mehmood, confirmed that the shooting was unintentional and occurred due to a technical error while the officer was attempting to clear the weapon.

An officer stated that both he and the DSP narrowly escaped injury as the rifle was pointed towards the ground at the time of the firing, reducing the potential damage.

The shooting took place when more than 100 students from the Government Degree College Zhob were present at the "Janan House,".

Governor Jaafar Khan Mandokhel expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and visited the injured students at the hospital.

He promised to cover all medical expenses and assured that the students would receive full academic and financial support. "This is a deeply unfortunate event, and we are committed to providing all possible assistance to the injured students," he said.

In response to the incident, the Governor ordered a review of security protocols and instructed that all security personnel undergo enhanced training and that thorough checks be conducted on all weapons to avoid such accidents in the future.

