LHC issues stay order on cybercrime agency's notices to 6 journalists

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Friday issued a stay order against the notices served by the National Cyber Crime Agency to six journalists.

The Chief Justice also summoned the investigating officer on October 14. Among those who received the notices are Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari, Courts Journalists Association President Muhammad Ashfaq, and others.

Raising questions over the notices issued by the National Cyber Crime Agency, the Chief Justice expressed concern about the transparency of the investigation. She asked the investigating officer under which law these notices had been issued, remarking: “What kind of spectacle has the NCCI created?”

A large number of journalists were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

The Chief Justice further questioned whether the same action had been taken against YouTubers who malign various institutions on a daily basis. She noted that the NCCI has 50,000 complaints—has the same action been initiated in all those cases?

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum directed the investigating officer to present a copy of the complaint and the complete record before the court at the next hearing so the matter can be examined in greater detail.