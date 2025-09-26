PU students pledge full support to army during DG ISPR's visit

Both students and faculty praised the Pakistan Army for defeating India in recent escalation

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), paid a visit to Punjab University in Lahore, where he was warmly received by students and the university administration.

During his visit, General Chaudhry held a special session with students, where he addressed their questions and shared insights. The students expressed their unwavering commitment to standing alongside the Pakistan Army in defense of the motherland.

The DG ISPR also met with the Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Muhammad Ali, and other faculty members.

In these discussions, both students and faculty praised the Pakistan Army for its successes, particularly in defeating India in recent confrontations.

Participants of the session affirmed their full support for the armed forces in safeguarding the nation.

The event also served as an opportunity to clear misconceptions and doubts caused by negative propaganda against the military.

The participants said they got awareness about disinformation and fake news during the session with the DG ISPR.

They stressed that sessions like these were crucial for countering misunderstandings, particularly among the youth.

