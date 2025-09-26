Balochistan Assembly session to be held today

A call-attention notice regarding the restoration of Pasni Fish Harbor will be presented

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The session of the Balochistan Assembly will be held today at 3 p.m. after a two-day break.

According to a statement issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the agenda of the session includes call-attention notices, a question-and-answer session, and four resolutions.

The statement mentioned that a call-attention notice regarding the restoration of Pasni Fish Harbor will be presented. A resolution for the early completion of the Naukundi-Mashkhel Highway is also part of the agenda. In addition, a resolution will be presented to update the Balochistan Land Revenue Act in line with modern requirements.

The statement further added that a resolution regarding water supply to Gwadar from Mirani Dam is also on the agenda. A joint resolution will be tabled to review the Balochistan Mines and Minerals Act and address related concerns. Moreover, questions related to the Finance and Minerals departments will also be part of the session.

