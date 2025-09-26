Three suspected robbers arrested after 'encounter' in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police claimed to have tracked down three suspected robbers after an alleged encounter in Pak Colony here on Thursday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Salman, Shoaib and Luckman. A few days ago, they had plundered a citizen from Rs300,000 in cash in Saeedabad.

On information, police raided an area to arrest them. They opened fire to see the police. The law enforcers retaliated and injured two robbers, who were later arrested along with their accomplice.

Police claimed that the suspects were history-sheeters and involved in many cases of crimes. A motorcycle, weapons and looted cash were recovered from them. The injured robbers were admitted to hospital. Police were collecting information from them to reach out to their other accomplices.

