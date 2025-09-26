Major reshuffle in Sindh cabinet soon

It is expected that the portfolios of some ministers in the Sindh cabinet will be changed

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A major reshuffle is expected in the coming days in the Sindh cabinet a year and a half after the general elections, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

According to sources, the leadership of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) recently approved changes in the Sindh cabinet.

According to sources, it is expected that the portfolios of some ministers in the Sindh cabinet will be changed, with four to five members likely to have their portfolios reassigned.

Sources also indicated that a few new members may be included in the cabinet.

