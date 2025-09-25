Islamabad High Court orders by-election in Muzaffargarh's PP-269

The Election Commission of Pakistan declared the seat vacant, paving the way for a fresh contest

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court has ordered fresh elections in Muzaffargarh’s provincial constituency PP-269.

The division bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Inam Amin Minhas suspended the May 15 ruling of a single bench that had called for a vote recount.

Earlier, Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz of the single bench had directed a recount in PP-269, after which PPP MPA Alamdaar Abbas resigned from the Punjab Assembly.

Following his resignation, the Election Commission of Pakistan declared the seat vacant, paving the way for a fresh contest.

With the latest court order, the political ball is now back in the election commission’s court, as voters in PP-269 gear up once again to cast their ballots.