IHC to hear Imran, Bushra's acquittal pleas in new Toshakhana case on Oct 7

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday scheduled the hearing of acquittal pleas filed by imprisoned PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case.

The court fixed October 7 as the date of hearing, with Justice Inam Amin Minhas set to preside over the case.

It is worth mentioning that Khan and Bibi have also requested a halt to the new Toshakhana trial.

Their acquittal applications were originally filed in court in January.