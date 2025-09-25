List of party leaders sent to Adiala Jail authorities for meeting with PTI founder

The list of party leaders was sent to the jail authorities by Coordinator Intizar Panjotha

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Thursday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list includes the names of Pir Musawwar and Qasim Ali Shah, Mian Fayyaz Hussain, Iqbal Afridi, Raheem Laghari, and Nasir Cheema. The list of party leaders was sent to the jail authorities by Coordinator Intizar Panjotha.

The party leaders included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Thursday is the day for the party leaders to meet the PTI founder.

