IHC Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar appointed to Supreme Judicial Council

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court Chief Justice, Justice Sarfraz Dogar, has been appointed as a member of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

According to sources, the Council is expected to convene a meeting to address complaints against judges. The session will be chaired by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.

Sources further revealed that the meeting of the Judicial Council is scheduled for mid-October. The agenda is likely to focus on disciplinary proceedings and review of pending complaints against members of the judiciary.

Lawyer Imaan Mazari had filed a formal harassment complaint against Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar.

The complaint has been submitted to the court’s internal harassment inquiry committee.

Mazari has requested an official investigation under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, alleging that Chief Justice Dogar made gender-based and threatening remarks towards her during a recent courtroom exchange. She urged the committee to determine whether the Chief Justice's conduct amounted to harassment.

In her complaint, Mazari further called for the matter to be referred to the Supreme Judicial Council, the competent authority to deal with allegations against sitting judges.

This incident marks a rare public challenge to judicial authority, raising questions about accountability and conduct within the higher judiciary.