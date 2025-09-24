Punjab CM rolls out special package for students in flood-hit areas

The relief will cover students from Muzaffargarh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, Sialkot, and others

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given the green light to a special relief package for students in flood-affected areas of the province.

According to the plan, one semester’s fee for all students in flood-hit districts will be waived, while admission fees for first-year BS students have also been scrapped.

The relief will cover students from Muzaffargarh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Chiniot, and Kasur. Moreover, universities in these districts will extend their registration deadlines by 20 days to give students more breathing space.

In addition, the deadline for the Hunarmand Scholarship applications has been pushed back by one month so that deserving students don’t miss out.

Maryam Nawaz said the package aimed to ease the financial burden on parents and keep young boys and girls from falling behind in their education.

She stressed that she would “leave no stone unturned” to support flood victims, adding that the government was working round the clock to ensure early rehabilitation and compensation for damages.