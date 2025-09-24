CJCSC terms inauguration of KHINAMS key milestone in advancing medical education

He underscored the strong bilateral relation between Pakistan and Bahrain

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), attended as chief guest, the inauguration ceremony of His Majesty King Hamad Institute of Nursing and Associated Medical Sciences (KHINAMS) in Islamabad.

The ceremony was also attended by General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain National Guard as Guest of Honour and other senior civil-military officers.

CJCSC, while thanking His Majesty and His Royal Highness, underscored the strong bilateral relation between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He further said that the inauguration of KHINAMS marked an important milestone in advancing medical education, expressing confidence that the institute would produce competent healthcare professionals and set new benchmarks in nursing and associated medical sciences in Pakistan.

