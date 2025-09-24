Flood threat ended across country: Water Resources Minister Wattoo

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Water Resources Moeen Wattoo has said that the flood threat across the country has ended and conditions are improving.

In a statement, Wattoo said that federal and provincial governments are jointly working on rehabilitation efforts.

Restoration of infrastructure in flood-affected areas is the top priority, while measures are also underway to compensate for damage to agricultural land and crops.

He added that transparency and speed will be ensured in the rehabilitation process. Local administrations and the government will work together to restore facilities in the affected areas, while efforts are ongoing to develop an effective flood management system to minimize future losses.

