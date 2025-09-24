LHC grants bail to accused in PTI leader Dr Shahid Siddique's murder case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued its verdict approving the bail of Shahid Nadeem, an accused in the murder case of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Shahid Siddique.

Justice Amjad Rafiq of the LHC released a two-page written decision stating that the complainant’s counsel argued against bail, claiming the accused had a criminal record and had also attacked Dr. Shahid Siddique seven months earlier.

The court noted in its decision that the matter requires further inquiry. The defence argued that Shahid Nadeem was not accused of firing at the deceased. The court approved his bail against surety bonds worth Rs. 500,000.

It may be recalled that in August 2024, the son of PTI leader Dr. Shahid Siddique confessed to killing his father and explained his motive.

DIG Organized Crime Unit Imran Kishwar had told a press conference that the shooter involved in the murder had been arrested, and the deceased’s son, Muhammad Qayyum, was also implicated. Other suspects included Nawaz Ali, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Shahid, and Saqlain Aslam. According to police, Qayyum admitted to arranging his father’s murder over a minor dispute, striking a Rs. 40 million deal with hired shooters.

All shooters were arrested, and the murder weapon was recovered. Dr. Shahid Siddique was gunned down in Lahore on August 2.

