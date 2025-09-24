System can't run smoothly without creating new provinces: Mian Amer Mahmood

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood on Wednesday said that in the past 80 years, good parties and rulers may have come, but nothing really changed.

25 million out-of-school children

Addressing an awareness session organised by APSUP at Riphah University, Islamabad, he said that 25 million children in Pakistan are out of school, which is one of the highest numbers in the world.



According to a survey, 70 percent of children in grade seven cannot even read a grade two book. He said that the students present are part of the one percent of the population that makes it to university, while 44 percent of children in the country suffer from malnutrition. “We have faced difficult times in this country, and we are still going through them. We need to start talking about the next 20 years of our future,” he added.

He warned that in the coming years many young people would emerge who would not even be capable of working, and the chains on their feet would not allow them to move forward. He reminded the audience that 250 years ago, there was no democracy; it was the common man who paid taxes and fought wars while a single family ruled. Gradually, people realised that since they were paying taxes and fighting wars, they should also have a share in power.

He emphasised that governments should exist for public welfare, social welfare, economic welfare, and political welfare. “Our defence is strong, but we have failed in public welfare. We could not work for the service of the people as we should have,” he said.

Mahmood said that during his eight years as Nazim of Lahore, he witnessed schools being built in areas where there was no population. The Punjab government has handed over many schools to private NGOs. Currently, the government spends Rs. 4,400 per child per month, which is not even enough to cover the fees of a good private school.

Merit-based recruitment in schools

He added that since 2001, no teacher has been recruited without merit. The government school buildings are excellent and have all facilities, yet proper education is not being delivered. Ultimately, only those children go to government schools who cannot afford private education.

Healthcare failures

Mahmood pointed out that one hospital bed in a government facility costs around Rs. 6 million, but despite such expenses, nothing substantial happens there. According to him, a critically ill person goes to a government hospital only to die.

Delayed justice system

He emphasised that murder cases in Pakistan take 16 to 18 years for a verdict. In such cases, both the killer’s and the victim’s families are destroyed. He recalled instances where convicted murderers were acquitted after years, only to discover later that some had already been executed.

Systemic decay and provincial issues

Mahmood said that perhaps this is not the fault of one person or one party alone, but the system itself has become so rotten that working within it is impossible. With large provinces, governance has become unmanageable. Punjab alone, with a population of 130 million, is as big as the seventh or eighth largest country in the world if considered independently.

Governance challenges across provinces

He highlighted that Balochistan’s vast territory makes it impossible to provide facilities across the province. In the last 80 years, Pakistan has developed only five capital cities. Faisalabad, despite being the third-largest city, lacks a single quality school or hospital. Similarly, in Sindh, no major facilities exist outside Karachi. Lahore faces massive yearly migration, increasing the city’s population. Pakistan has only four provinces, while countries with comparable populations have more than 30.

Population growth over decades

At the time of independence, Pakistan’s population was 33 million, with Punjab alone having 20 million. Today, Punjab’s population has surged to nearly 127.5 million. Sindh, which had just six million people (including Karachi), now has over 55 million. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population has risen to 48 million, while Balochistan, once home to just 1.1 million, now has nearly 15 million.

Proposal for new provinces

He stressed the need to evaluate why Pakistan keeps failing while the rest of the world progresses. According to him, every division should be made a separate province, each with its own chief minister responsible for basic services and job creation. This would ensure that people find employment in their own regions.

Example of Narendra Modi

Mahmood referred to India, saying that even a tea seller, Narendra Modi, became Prime Minister because he first worked for the people of Gujarat. Later, when Modi launched his political campaign, corporate India backed him. As a result, the BJP became a majority party without needing coalitions. Though Pakistanis may dislike Modi, he remains popular in India because of his work.

Youth as true strength of Pakistan

He asserted that the real strength of Pakistan lies in its youth. Only one percent of students make it to university, and it is this one percent that eventually leads the nation. He urged the youth to recognize their role as the country’s true power.

Elite-centric system

Mahmood criticized the elite class, stating that it lives more luxuriously than even the people of Switzerland. He noted that Pakistan’s leaders have never risen organically from the people. If each division were converted into a province, there would be 33 chief ministers, and among them, at least some would work sincerely for the people.

Middle-class leadership and future planning

He said that leadership generally emerges from the middle class across the world. Pakistanis must realize they have to live and build their lives in this country. The nations that progress are those that recognize future challenges 20 years in advance and start preparing for them today.

Baloch are wronged by their own, not by Punjab

The Punjab Group chairman said that the injustices faced by the Baloch are not being done by Punjab but by their own people. He noted that under the NFC Award, provinces receive larger shares of funds while the federal government is left with little. He suggested that if Balochistan were divided into five provinces, funds would be distributed equally, and grievances from Quetta would diminish.

Comparisons with Dubai’s progress

He recalled that people once envisioned Karachi’s future as being like Dubai’s. “We couldn’t achieve it, but Dubai did, and turned itself into a global hub. We had the potential but failed ourselves,” he remarked.

Punjab govt’s initiatives

Highlighting Punjab’s efforts, he said the provincial government is providing EV bikes and laptops to students, working day and night during floods. However, due to the province’s vast size, the results of such initiatives may not be visible within just a year.

Not politics, but youth-centered movement

He clarified, “We are speaking for the youth, not for politics. Twenty years later we may not be here, but the youth will carry forward this movement. Political parties must realize that without this movement, they will not get votes.”

Education system challenges

Citing educational disparities, he said that in Punjab 7% of schools have only one teacher, while in Sindh it is 45%, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 11%, in Balochistan 41%, in Gilgit-Baltistan 37%, and in Islamabad 1.6%. He emphasized the need to reform the system, like the private sector universities where curricula change frequently.

Value of sacrifices and national integrity

He urged the youth to study the lives of freedom leaders, reminding them that millions sacrificed for Pakistan. “We and our predecessors failed to value this country. If you don’t value it, look at the plight of Muslims in India,” he warned.

Mahmood encouraged youth to abandon the mindset of being bound to the existing system: “You are the system; you must think about how to improve the country. The solution lies in smaller provinces. Each individual has to think independently.”

He pointed to the devaluation of the rupee and rising dollar rates, asking people to question poor policy decisions. “Until you resolve to bring change yourself, the shackles will only get stronger. Countries are built by people, not mountains, rivers, or deserts,” he said.

Role of social media in change

He urged youth to use social media effectively: “Create hashtags, raise your voice for new provinces, and people will support you. It can happen if we unite.”

Criticism of political parties

He recalled that even PTI’s founder Imran Khan once proposed turning each division into a province. PPP also talks about new provinces but avoids doing so in Sindh. “No one has ever lost from creating new provinces — in fact, revenue has always increased,” he stressed.

Call for self-driven change

He concluded by saying, “Opportunities have to be created by ourselves. Many nations had nothing but changed their fate through hard work. Pakistanis, too, have risen from hardships. If you do something for the country, everyone will join you.”

Rejecting empty slogans

Finally, he warned that failing leaders often distract people with emotional or religious slogans. “We must stop trying to fix others — we must first fix ourselves.”

Chaudhry Abdul Rehman's address

Earlier, Chairman APSUP, Professor Dr. Chaudhry Abdul Rehman, also addressed the seminar, saying that to become a role model, one must also have a role model. He said that the leadership model of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was the best, as everything he brought was lasting. The Prophet (PBUH) had complete faith in Allah, was truthful and trustworthy.

He stressed that it is time to reconsider our governance model, and thanked Punjab Group Chairman Mahmood for drawing attention to these issues. He described Mahmood as a benefactor of the nation who gifted Pakistan with 400 colleges and three top universities.

Rehman said that on behalf of the entire nation, he thanked Mahmood, and expressed hope that in the future, smaller provinces will be created, new leadership will emerge, and more schools and colleges will be established.