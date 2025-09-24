Court cancels Imaan Mazari, Hadi Chatha's arrest warrants in controversial tweet case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The District and Sessions Court Islamabad on Wednesday cancelled the arrest warrants of Imaan Mazari and her husband Hadi Ali Chattha in the controversial tweet case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the case, during which both Hadi Ali Chattha and Imaan Mazari appeared before the court.

The court annulled their arrest warrants and adjourned further proceedings until September 29.

It is noteworthy that on September 22, the District and Sessions Court had issued arrest warrants for Advocate Imaan Mazari and Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha, ordering their arrest and production before the court on September 24.

Earlier, the court had also issued summons notices to both accused.

Just yesterday, the Peshawar High Court granted transit bail to Advocate Imaan Mazari and Advocate Hadi Ali Chattha until October 9.

