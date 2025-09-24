Jaffar Express suspended due to railway track damage from explosion

A day earlier, 12 passengers were injured after six carriages of the train derailed due to explosion

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Railways has suspended the Jaffar Express as the restoration work on the railway track damaged by an explosion in the Dasht area has not been completed.

According to railway officials, all passengers of the Jaffar Express will receive a full refund for their tickets.

The explosion occurred a day earlier in the Spinzand area, damaging the railway track. As a result, six carriages derailed and one carriage flipped over.

The affected track has yet to be cleared of the derailed carriages. The incident left 12 passengers with minor injuries.

Railway authorities stated that the work to remove the carriages and restore the track will be completed today (September 24).

