Polling begins for LG by-election in 14 Sindh districts

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Polling for the by-elections in Sindh’s 14 districts has begun, with voters casting their ballots for 28 local government seats.

Voting started at 8:00 am and will continue uninterrupted until 4:00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of Sindh, the polling process began peacefully, with voter turnout continuing smoothly across all districts.

A total of 243,187 registered voters are eligible to cast their votes in the by-elections. This includes 133,038 male voters and 110,154 female voters.

Polling is taking place not only in Karachi’s three districts—East, West, and Keamari—but also in Hyderabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Matiari, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Badin, and Thatta.

The spokesperson for the Election Commissioner of Sindh confirmed that stringent security measures have been put in place at all polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sindh’s Provincial Election Commissioner, Ejaz Anwar Chohan, stated that a control room has been set up to monitor the elections. The control room will remain active until the results are received and processed.

