PM expresses desire to further enhance Pakistan-Kuwait ties

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Kuwait particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, livestock, manpower export and health.

The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to New York to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, held a bilateral meeting with Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah.

During their warm and cordial meeting, the prime minister recalled the longstanding, historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He conveyed his respects and good wishes for the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. While recalling that both countries had always stood by each other through thick and thin, the prime minister thanked the crown prince for Kuwait’s expressions of solidarity following the recent floods in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the Kuwaiti Crown Prince for an official visit to Pakistan later this year, dates for which are being finalized through diplomatic channels.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

The crown prince appreciated Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to effectively project the plight of the Palestinian people before the international community as well as playing an important role for peace in the region. Both leaders affirmed their resolve to collaborate closely, both bilaterally as well as on multilateral forums.

