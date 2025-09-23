No sighting of Rabi ul-Sani moon in Pakistan

PAKISTAN (Web Desk) - The moon for Rabi ul-Sani 1447 Hijri was not sighted anywhere in Pakistan, and the first day of the Islamic month will now fall on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

According to media reports, a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, chaired by Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, was held to sight the moon. Simultaneous meetings of zonal committees were also held in various cities across the country.

The committee reported no credible moon sightings from any region of Pakistan. Following this, Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad officially announced the decision.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Religious Affairs issued a formal notification confirming that 1st Rabi ul-Sani 1447 AH will be observed on Thursday, September 25.